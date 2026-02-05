BIZNOTE: From pop-up to cafe, Duchess on the way to South Delridge

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

A food pop-up with some tantalizing offerings is the the process of creating a permanent home in South Delridge as early as this spring. Duchess Mini Cafe is in permitting to open a walkup-style cafe in a building that’s owned by Mr. B’s Mead Center, whose second location at 9444 Delridge Way SW just opened last year.

Poffertjes mini pancakes cooking–photos by Jennifer Worges unless otherwise noted

Duchess Mini Dutch Pancakes has been a regular popup at Mr. B’s Mead Center over the last several months, serving Dutch pancakes, poffertjes, and other treats. Owner Jennifer Worges says she’s been serving her unique menu at markets and festivals for 3 years while also working a restaurant job and is excited to have a space where she doesn’t have to set up and break down every day. “Popups are a lot of work,” she says.

The future Duchess Mini Cafe currently has a red and white facade–WSB photo

The future home of the cafe is petite, at just 10’x10’, but Worges is confident it will work, and was thrilled that the owners of Mr. B’s offered her a lease. “I’m super excited to be able to expand.” Because the footprint is too small for customers to be inside, she is planning a walk-up service window to order espresso drinks, juices, and teas, along with a variety of sweet and savory foods.

Mango Tiramisu Poffertjes

Worges is planning to include many of the items that have been a hit during the popups. Poffertjes are mini Dutch pancakes that she makes with a sweet cream batter. Toppings can be as simple as butter and powdered sugar, or nutella, but she’s also been making a mango tiramisu topping, a goat cheese/cream cheese/vanilla mix and something she calls the Angry Goat: goat cheese with pickled strawberries, thyme, honey, and a little hot sauce.

Hoisin Garlic Chicken Gua Bao with fresh pickled sweet and sour veggies

Another featured item is her take on the Taiwanese street food guabao, which is a bao-like bun wrapped around a savory filling. “I’ve been testing it out at the last couple of popups,” she says, stuffing the buns with combos like gochujang pork, with sweet and sour pickled veggie, with more options to come. “My plan is to have breakfast ones, stuffed with bacon and eggs and cheese.”

Worges is juggling permitting and building out the space while still holding down her job as kitchen manager at the nearby Lumber Yard Bar. She started a GoFundMe this week and is hoping for community support to help with some of the costs. “Once I can pay for all the permits, I’m going to start basic and can always expand.”

In the meantime, Duchess popups will continue at Mr. B’s this month on the 7th, 13th, and the 14th, for the Rat City Valentine’s Day Market at the Mead Center.