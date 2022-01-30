Carol-Ann Thornton returns to ‘Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories’

60 years ago, in West Seattle, Carol-Ann Thornton made history in her childhood. It’s history from which many lessons remain to be learned. She is returning to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s speaker series in a week and a half to share her insights. Here’s the announcement:

‘Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories,’ a speaker series of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is excited to announce that it is hosting Carol-Ann Thornton for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, February 10 at 6:00 PM. Carol-Ann will deliver a presentation titled “Privilege and Entitlement Versus Healing and Restoration?: Exploring a Slice of West Seattle History and Beyond.” Free registration is required. Visit our website to register.

Carol-Ann is returning for her second presentation with Words, Writers, and Southwest Stories. This time, she will explore themes of acknowledging barriers and challenges past and present within the history of the West Seattle community and beyond and exploring tools and options that facilitate forgiveness, healing, restoration, acceptance, and love of one another.

Carol-Ann Sharp Thornton is the first child of color in 1962 to enter the Seattle Public Schools’ newly implemented Volunteer Transfer Program from an inner-city school to integrate a segregated school in the Alki, Admiral, and Beach Drive communities of West Seattle. She has been honored with invitations to share her life experiences as a child raised through the civil-rights era with various groups and organizations.

Carol-Ann continues to embrace her career of 29 years as a counselor and legal advocate supporting those suffering from abuse and victimization through domestic violence and sexual abuse. As a nationally licensed Evangelist Missionary, she has been able to carry her passion for education, empowerment and outreach into the faith communities regarding abuse issues. As an educator, Carol-Ann conducts frequent trainings on domestic violence and victimization to community agencies and organizations, Carol-Ann has earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human and Social Services and a Master of Christian Counseling, as well as national certifications as a Domestic Violence Counselor, Criminal Justice Specialist, Christian Counselor and a Tribal Court Legal Advocate/Attorney. She is currently pursuing her Juris Doctorate Executive Track as a first-year Law School student. Carol-Ann is a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Board at Pierce College, and an Advisory Council member of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society.

To see Carol-Ann Thornton’s previous Words, Writers, and Southwest Stories presentation “Culture Shock: The Awakening of Alki and West Seattle in 1962 and Beyond,” watch this video:

Free registration is required for the February 10th presentation. Registered participants will be emailed a link to the presentation the week of the event.