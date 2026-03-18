20 event notes on our list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Recent photo of juvenile Bald Eagles by Rainer Klett, just because we needed a blue-sky view today) <

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it because of our late list today, here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY: 2:30 pm, free all-ages movie “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey,” at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), popcorn and hot cocoa provided.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: No home games/matches on the Metro League schedule today.

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids with Rec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

GET AN ORCA LIFT PASS: If you’re eligible for free/reduced-fare transit, you can get enrollment help at High Point Library 4-6 pm today. (3411 SW Raymond)

INTERESTED IN HIGHLY CAPABLE PROGRAM AT ALKI ELEMENTARY? Tonight’s the community meeting about the plan for the program to serve West Seattle and South Park students at rebuilt Alki Elementary starting this fall, 5 pm, at Alki’s temporary Schmitz Park home (5000 SW Spokane).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Want to talk about our city’s growth, present and future, as the City Council gets ready to review round 2 of rezoning? You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek – go on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: This gathering will be protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues tonight starting at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The stage is yours at West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!