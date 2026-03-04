WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Interested in Highly Capable program’s new Alki Elementary site? Meeting set

(Recent WSB photo, 59th SW side of under-construction Alki Elementary)

As first reported here in January, newly expanded Alki Elementary – still under construction – will open this fall as a new site for the district’s Highly Capable (gifted) program. West Seattle/South Park families interested in sending their HC-eligible children there have until March 31 to sign up, and before then, an informational meeting is set for two weeks from tonight: Wednesday, March 18, 5-6 p.m. at Alki Elementary’s current interim site at the former Schmitz Park Elementary (5000 SW Spokane). Currently the nearest site for HC programming is at Thurgood Marshall Elementary, across the bridge and I-5; families who want to keep current students there can stay through 5th grade.