WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: First-ever Sweet Stroll in The Junction

PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN FOR WSB

The West Seattle Junction Association‘s first-ever Sweet Stroll this afternoon was sweet indeed – the $20 tickets for tastes at five Junction venues were sold out days before the event. Photojournalist Dave Gershgorn captured some scenes for WSB. Above, A La Mode Pies was the starting spot, where ticketholders could pick up “passports” to get stamped at all five participating businesses for an entry to a prize drawing. The pie tastes they were offering were raspberry crumble a la mode and cookies & cream:

Across the street at Panterelli Patisserie, proprietor Jacques Nawar was serving profiteroles:

Two doors west, Molly Moon’s Ice Cream offered a mini-flight of seasonal flavors:

The Junction’s most-famous purveyor of sweets, Bakery Nouveau, served Sweet Stroll-ers their choice of traditional croissant, sakura petit-four, or brownie:

And at Top Pot Doughnuts, it was a double-chocolate treat – hot chocolate doughnut and mini hot chocolate:

Wondering what’s up next in The Junction? Here’s this year’s event schedule so far – if you’re a fan of the twice-yearly Wine Walk, first one is set for May 15.