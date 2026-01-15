NEW: West Seattle Junction Sweet Stroll – ticket time!

In the spirit of the Wine Walk, the West Seattle Junction Association has announced its first-ever Sweet Stroll, and your ticket awaits!

Grab your sweet tooth and your walking shoes! The West Seattle Sweet Stroll is your chance to spend a cozy Sunday afternoon sampling desserts from some of the Junction’s most-loved spots — all for just $20.

From pies and doughnuts to ice cream and pastries, you’ll stroll at your own pace, collect stamps in your Sweet Stroll passport, and enjoy exclusive samples from A la Mode Pies, Molly Moon’s, Top Pot Doughnuts, Bakery Nouveau, and Panterelli.

It’s fun, it’s delicious, and it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself (and maybe a friend). Tickets are limited — don’t miss this sweetest walk of the winter!