WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police looking for voyeurism suspect in Alki area

Seattle Police are looking for a voyeurism suspect after an incident late last night on Alki. We heard a bit about it in emergency-radio communication and requested the narrative today; SPD sent this summary:

At about 11:00 pm, Seattle police officers responded to reports of a “male seen staring into a female’s window and masturbating” in the 2700 block of 62nd Avenue SW. Officers arrived and met with both the 911 caller and the victim, who was unharmed. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and identified the driver, yet he fled the area on foot before they arrived. No arrest has been made at this time.

Police developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for Voyeurism in a Public Place. They are actively searching for the man, a Hispanic male in his 40s driving a black and blue 2006 Acura RL Sedan with a dent in the front left quarter panel. Anyone that witnesses this type of behavior is asked to call 911 immediately. Reference: 2026-39490. Residents in the area are encouraged to keep their doors locked and draw their shades for privacy.