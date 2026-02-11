WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Five shoplifting suspects arrested at Westwood Village

8:44 PM: Seattle Police report another enforcement operation targeting shoplifting at Westwood Village. Here’s the short summary they released:

At 1000 hours (Tuesday, February 10), GIU Detectives and Southwest Patrol Officers conducted a joint Organized Retail Theft Operation at Marshalls and Ross at Westwood Village. Detectives teamed with loss prevention representatives to identify and apprehend suspects. Five suspects were arrested for shoplifting. Approximately $1,300 in stolen merchandise was recovered. This was a team effort and could not have taken place without the hard work by GIU detectives, patrol, and partnership with the loss prevention employees at Marshalls and Ross.

(GIU = General Investigation Unit.) We don’t have the suspects’ names so far and are trying to determine their status.

9:04 PM: The problem, nonetheless, persists – police just dispatched three calls for alleged shoplifting at Marshalls that occurred within a span of minutes.