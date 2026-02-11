TRANSIT/TRAFFIC: Updates on heading downtown from West Seattle for Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory parade

6:16 AM: Good morning! Time to start transit and traffic watch as people start heading downtown for the Seahawks‘ Super Bowl victory parade. Infolinks to start:

PARADE MAP/INFO

TRANSIT PLANS

EXTRA WATER-TAXI SHUTTLES

WATER TAXI VESSEL STATUS

WEST SEATTLE TRAFFIC CAMS

ALL CITYWIDE TRAFFIC CAMS

Updates to come as the morning unfolds! The 4th/Cherry cam downtown shows some staked out at curbside already, and some vehicle traffic still.

6:44 AM: The 4th/Washington cam toward the start of the parade route also shows paradegoers already staked out, and police in the street instead of traffic. We’re heading to Seacrest soon for Water Taxi updates; the real-time map shows M/V Sally Fox on the West Seattle run and M/V Doc Maynard serving Vashon.

7:08 AM: Above is the scene at the start of the parade route three minutes ago. We’re monitoring a variety of emergency and transit services; all’s well so far.