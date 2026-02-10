SEAHAWKS PARADE: West Seattle Water Taxi shuttles adding service Wednesday too

Planning to take the West Seattle Water Taxi to get downtown for Wednesday’s Seahawks victory parade? Not only will the boat(s) keep filling up, heading out, heading back, and repeating as often as it takes to get everyone across the bay (and, afterward, back), the Water Taxi shuttle buses will add service too. A spokesperson tells WSB, “West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle routes 773 and 775 will have extra service on Wednesday 2/11/2026 between 8 AM and 4 PM for the Seahawks Victory Parade, with additional buses departing about 15 minutes after normally scheduled trips, as well as extra service between 9:00 am and 10:30 am.” The shuttle buses are free but the Water Taxi itself is not, so you’re reminded to be ready for that. Metro also is running shuttles downtown and has updated its parade-day-transit post with info on that. (Reminder that we’ll have extra coverage tomorrow morning too with transit/traffic info including updates from the Water Taxi dock at Seacrest.)