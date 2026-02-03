REMINDER: 16th SW parking-change conversation Wednesday

Will the city change parking rules in what’s arguably West Seattle’s most popular current place for RV parking, along 16th Avenue SW by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)? We’re reminding you today that as announced last week, SSC will host a community conversation tomorrow night (February 4), 5:30 pm at Cascade Hall (CAH on the map for the campus at 6000 16th SW). Parking signage has been used to deter RV parking in areas such as Harbor Avenue and SW Trenton; on SW Andover, a bicycle lane was installed. City reps announced as participating in the meeting will be from SDOT and the Unified Care Team (which deals with encampments).