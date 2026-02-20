Questions about zoning changes? Get answers Tuesday

As we’ve reported, zoning changes are leading to neighborhood changes, primarily more housing, as “single-family” zoning no longer exists. The city has incorporated zoning changes as required by the state, and more are on the way, with the recent introduction of what the city calls the the Centers and Corridors legislation. Whether or not you’re a current or aspiring property owner, you might be wondering how all this could affect where you live or where you’re hoping to live. At 6 pm Tuesday (February 24), West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) in Amiral hosts a presentation and Q&A with longtime West Seattle architect Matt Hutchins, and all are welcome to come listen and/or ask questions. In addition to his work, Hutchins has also long been involved with community and civic projects, from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza to the city-convened Design Review Board; he partnered with WS Realty in 2024 for a presentation on “middle housing,” which part of the newest zoning changes enables. It’s a free event; RSVP is requested at info@westseattlerealty.com – then on Tuesday night, go to the WSR offices and event space at 2715 California SW.