PREVIEW: Washington State Ferries charging new fee starting Sunday

(Friday photo of Fauntleroy ferry at sunset, by Joshua Crowgey)

Starting tomorrow (Sunday, March 1st), Washington State Ferries will start charging a new fee on card transactions, as ordered by state legislators. If you haven’t heard about it already, here’s the summary from WSF leader Steve Nevey in the latest weekly newsletter:

One reader told us they thought fees like this couldn’t be charged on debit-card transactions; WSF explains that they aren’t able to process debits, so debit cards are charged as credit cards and will include the fee.