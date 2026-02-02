West Seattle, Washington

Motorcyclist injured in reported hit-run crash

February 2, 2026 12:38 am
Police are in the 9200 block of 16th SW [vicinity map] investigating what’s reported to have been a hit-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. They’re looking for what they day witnesses described as a brown, older Ford F-150, likely to be damaged and leaking fluid. (Added: Officers tell dispatch witnesses say it was last seen heading eastbound on either Barton or Henderson.) If you have any information, the case # to refer to is 26-032194.

