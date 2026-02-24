MISSING: Have you seen Dustin?

Though Dustin was reported missing in Ellensburg in Kittitas County, the Sheriff’s Office there has been getting tips that he might be in West Seattle, so we’ve been asked to publish this notice. Dustin is 38 years old, 5’8″, 230 pounds. He has been listed as a missing person since mid-October. Investigators tell us that “there is no criminal investigation occurring with Dustin or anyone known to be with him, we are just looking to have contact with Dustin” so his family can know he’s OK. The Kittitas County case number is S26-02199; if you have information, you can call 911, or call the Kittitas County dispatch center at 509-925-8534.