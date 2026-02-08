Love being outdoors? You can shine as a SUN Nature Guide!

Training starts next month for the next group of prospective volunteer SUN Nature Guides! Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Seattle Parks and Recreation Environmental Engagement Unit invites you to join our 2026 cohort of Seattle Urban Nature Guides. This award-winning volunteer group bridges the gap between people and the natural world within our city’s parklands.

As a Seattle Urban Nature Guide, you become part of a dedicated community working to ensure that every person can access meaningful experiences in nature. You’ll receive training in environmental-education techniques and equity practices, while learning to connect authentically with diverse audiences of all ages. Each program is an opportunity to create moments of wonder that can shape environmental consciousness for a lifetime.

What You’ll Gain:

-Professional development in communication, public speaking, teamwork, and teaching techniques

-Free, comprehensive training on environmental education techniques and equity concepts to connect with a wide variety of audiences

-Hands-on experience leading programs in a variety of settings from playgrounds to beaches

-Flexibility to choose shifts that work with your schedule

-Community with fellow volunteers and dedicated city staff

-Training begins March 2026. Attendance at all sessions is required. Before applying, please review the complete position description to ensure this opportunity aligns with your goals and availability.

APPLY NOW!

For questions about the program, training, or application process, contact PKSNatureFieldTrips@seattle.gov