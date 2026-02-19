LOCATION CHANGE: Next month’s ‘Our City, Our Safety’ West Seattle meeting with Police Chief Shon Barnes has moved

When SPD announced back in December that one of Police Chief Shon Barnes‘s “Our City, Our Safety” regional meetings would be held in West Seattle on March 11, the location was announced as the Alki Bathhouse. In a reminder announcement sent around today, that has changed:

You are invited to influence the Seattle Police Department’s safety approach for your neighborhood during our third “Our City, Our Safety” conversation of 2026!

On March 11, 2026, please join Seattle Chief of Police Shon Barnes and leaders from SPD’s Southwest Precinct to have a frank conversation about safety. Please join us! Mark your calendar for 6:00-7:30 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle St,) on March 11, 2026!

At Our City, Our Safety, you’ll be able voice your hopes and concerns about public safety in your neighborhood to help co-develop ways that we can do better – from upcoming community engagement programs to approaches to crime prevention.