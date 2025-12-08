Another West Seattle meeting with SPD announced: ‘Our City, Our Safety’ series due here in March

For the second time today, SPD has announced a West Seattle community meeting. This time, it’s part of a series called “Our City, Our Safety 2026,” with one meeting per month for 10 months, in 10 neighborhoods around the city; the third will be held at Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), 6 pm Wednesday, March 11. From the announcement:

… What differentiates this series is how the information will be used and, eventually, shared back with stakeholders. At the first of two annual meetings in each Seattle precinct, police officials – including Chief Shon Barnes and each precinct captain – will present information and gather feedback and ideas from attendees. And at the second meeting, they will share results, lessons learned, unexpected impacts, and other updates to continuously improve and create accountability. …

What can you expect?

The Seattle Police Department and Department of Neighborhoods designed a 90-minute meeting that combines the best of a town hall with the best of a neighborhood watch program. Participants will have the chance to hear directly from police officials and each other. The meeting also features a roundtable portion where they can have more in-depth conversations about urgent concerns to try to co-develop solutions or examine the department’s past efforts.

… The concept is grounded in research that indicates that when residents come together with police to discuss their concerns, solutions, and ideas, they can create collaborative safety strategies that truly reflect the unique needs of each neighborhood. The series is designed to complement the Seattle Police Department’s current efforts, including its active advisory councils such as the West Seattle Advisory Council, the LGBTQ Advisory Council, and the Belltown Advisory Council and local business engagements such as Coffee with a Cop. …