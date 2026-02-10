Going to the Seahawks parade? Send us your super pic!

(WSB reader photo from February 5, 2014, paradegoers catching C Line in Junction)

We’ll be out tomorrow morning reporting on paradegoers outbound from West Seattle but we ourselves probably won’t be joining the blue-and-green crush on the other side of the bay, so in the year-round WSB spirit of community collaboration, we’re hoping to get a pic from you and/or some of the West Seattle 12s who will be there too, as we did in 2014 (as shown here). It’s as much about the crowd than the players – see anybody with awesome gear (maybe even your crew)? Super sign? Text our hotline 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com when you can – thank you in advance and have fun!