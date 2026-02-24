Free community event about zoning changes, and more on the list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Tom Trulin)

Here are today’s event notes/reminders/listings, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE BIKE RIDE: Signups are scheduled to start today for the April 25 Emerald City Bike Ride, with a route including the westbound West Seattle Bridge.

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE: Open until noon for little ones and their caregivers. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

NO KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: This weekly event at at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary is back on today, 10 am-noon. (10300 28th SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

MEDICARE DROP-IN INFO: Got questions? Get answers, 11 am-12:30 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today with guest speaker Kate Matos from RYLA Northwest, the Rotary Youth Leadership Award conference. (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

RESTAURANT POP-UP: Crave is back at The Neighborhood (6503 California SW), 4-8 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Back on, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

PRAYER VIGIL AT ALKI STATUE OF LIBERTY PLAZA: Nondenominational gathering, 5:30-6:30 pm, as previewed here. (61st SW and Alki SW)

ZONING CHANGES IN SEATTLE: Big changes already, and more in the pipeline. How will they affect you and the rest of West Seattle? Learn about them from local architect Matt Hutchins in a free community event also featuring Q&A. 6 pm at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) – RSVP if you can, info@westseattlerealty.com

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email in advance to RSVP.

LISTENING PARTY: Be among the first to hear new music by Gorillaz, 7 pm, Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five places where you can play trivia on Tuesdays – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!