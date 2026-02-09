Not into protesting? Maybe you’d rather pray. New Tuesday event

Sign-waving and marching aren’t the only ways to express concern. How about gathering to pray? Jeannie asked us to announce this nondenominational event that organizers plan to try for the next three Tuesdays to see if people are interested, starting tomorrow (February 10):

So much wrong, so little cardboard.

But our prayers are never wasted. Beginning on Tuesday, February 10th, from 5:30 to 6:30 we will be holding a candlelight prayer vigil at Lady Liberty, a replica of the Statue of Liberty located on Alki Beach. We plan to meet every Tuesday in February and then potentially make it a weekly opportunity.

This will be an interfaith prayer vigil. Anyone who wants to lift our country into God’s light is welcome to join us. Please come ready to respect that we all pray in different ways. We plan to have simple songs, brief reflections, and opportunities for people to share their thoughts. If you have any questions you are welcome to contact jeannietodd97@gmail.com.