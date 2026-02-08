FOLLOWUP: WSHS softball team mentors younger players, plans dine-out fundraiser

(First and last photos courtesy WSHS Softball)

Hours before the Seahawks took the field in California, members of the West Seattle High School softball team took the field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Their mission this morning: A skills clinic for younger players.

(This photo and next three by WSB’s Torin Record-Sand)

They taught two groups, separated by skill level and experience.

This is not only a mentoring opportunity – it’s a fundraiser; the entry fees go to the WSHS Booster Club to fund team needs that the school budget doesn’t cover.

The clinic has been held since 2021, originally the idea of WSHS player Kamil Ygnacio, now an alum, but her sister Kaila led today’s event with her team co-captain Kenzie (they’re at L and R below with head coach Kyler Tsukada):

The fastpitch varsity team has another fundraiser this week that’s open to all, a dine-out fundraiser Wednesday (February 11), 5-9 pm, at Chipotle in The Junction – the info and ordering code can be found in our calendar listing. The team’s 2026 season starts in March.