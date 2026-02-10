ELECTION 2026: Your first vote of the year is due by 8 pm tonight

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Today is the last day you can vote to elect a member of the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors for District 3, encompassing Seattle, Vashon/Maury Islands, and parts of Renton and Tukwila.

As we reminded you in previous coverage, the KCD is a special-purpose district, or a limited-purpose local government that specializes in a specific function. The KCD serves to provide “technical assistance to private residents in forest management, farm conservation planning, wildfire preparedness, and streamside and shoreline enhancement,” according to the KCD website. They also work with cities and public organizations to assist with community-oriented conservation like community gardens and urban-forest canopies.

The vote is between three candidates – Erica Chung, Csenka Favorini-Csorba, and Chris Porter, whose full statements can be found here. Porter, a former supervisor, is from West-Seattle, with Chung residing in Queen Anne, and Favorini-Csorba, a current supervisor, in White Center.

Voter turnout has increased a bit since our last report, from 5,467 people or 1% of eligible voters to 7,221 or 1.48%. This election is held completely separate from the standard cycles, so you didn’t get a ballot in the mail. Ballots can be returned electronically using the online ballot access system accessible through KCD’s website. The portal works with most smartphones and web browsers. You have until 8 p.m. tonight to vote, if you haven’t already.