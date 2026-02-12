Duwamish Longhouse looking for more Native artists, crafters, vendors

(WSB photo, last November)

The Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle is known for its Native Art Markets. We always publish announcements inviting visitors and shoppers; now, longhouse venue coordinator Victoria Welch has sent us this call for more Native artists to join their roster of potential participants:

The Duwamish Longhouse invites Native vendors and artists who create and sell Native art, crafts, and other goods to express their interest in participating in our upcoming art markets later this year.

Vendors who have not previously participated in our markets are encouraged to reach out. Please email your name, a phone number where you can be reached, and a description of the items you create and would like to sell to:

events@duwamishtribe.org

We look forward to connecting with new artists and vendors and expanding our community of Native creatives.