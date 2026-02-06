17 options for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday night’s sunset colors, photographed by Bob Burns)

Sorry we’re a bit delayed today, but here’s our list of local events for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring gets ever closer; every dry day is another chance to get ready. The center is open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers, 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am-11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

(added) FREE TAX HELP: Drop in at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm and get help with your taxes!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: New session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

ASTRA LUMINA: A few more weekends for the celestially inspired lights-and-sound show at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College campus; first admission at 5:45, get tickets here.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Two varsity home games each at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle) and West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) – Nathan Hale at CSIHS, girls at 6 pm, boys at 7:30 pm; Roosevelt at WSHS, girls at 7 pm, boys at 8:30 pm.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Open Mic at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all genres, all ages, no cover.

ADMIRAL PUB BINGO: 7 pm, classic bingo! (2306 California SW)

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: First weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain, get tickets here.

COMEDY COMPETITION, NIGHT 2: You get all the laughs and you get to judge! 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), get tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Sundodger, Sam Cobra, Alberta & the Dead Eyes, doors at 7, show at 8, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S: 8 pm, Sick Crush, Ichi Bichi, Walter Moses Band, all ages, $10 advance, $15 at door. (16th/98th, White Center)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Tony H, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to Pansy and Someone’s Daughter, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or ongoing calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!