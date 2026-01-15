YOU CAN HELP: White Center Food Bank halfway to fundraising finish line. You can get them closer!

(File photo, WCFB HQ)

The White Center Food Bank – which also serves south West Seattle – is halfway to its “end of year” (and start of new one) fundraising goal, so they can keep up with an ever-growing need. They’re grateful for the nearly $50,000 contributed so far, and looking for help to get closer to the finish line. From the request for support:

This milestone comes during a year of extraordinary growth and achievement for White Center Food Bank. In 2025, we successfully sunset our Capital Campaign after raising $1.5 million above its $8.6 million goal, paid off ourare debt-free owners of our new building. We also sold out the 4th annual Taste of White Center, expanded gleaning programs at the West Seattle and Burien Farmers Markets, resulting in more than 45,000 pounds of donated produce while also strengthening community connections through artist collaborations, donor appreciation events, and community partner meetings.

If you can support WCFB, all you have to do is go here.