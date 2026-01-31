WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Local bicyclists’ Alex Pretti Memorial Ride

12:27 PM: Thanks to Al for the photos. As previewed here, Alki Bike and Board proprietor Stu Hennessey organized a memorial ride for local riders to pay tribute to Alex Pretti, the community advocate, nurse, and rider killed by federal agents in Minnesota. Al’s photos show that the riders staging near the shop stretched around the corner in both directions, along Admiral and California.

This was one of more than 200 memorial rides planned around the U.S. and beyond.

12:35 PM: Moments after we published this, Al reported in from the end of the ride, and sent this additional photo:

He says the riders numbered almost 200: “Some came from as far as Shoreline, Greenwood, Capitol Hill, and even Lowman Beach!”