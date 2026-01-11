WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 notes!

(Song Sparrow, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

On just the second Sunday of the new year, the event list is starting to lengthen! So here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!):

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is back in action, 9 am run leaving today from the beach across from Alki Coffee Co. (2742 Alki SW).

‘ICE OUT FOR GOOD’ PROTEST: Special focus and expanded time for West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday sign-holding event, starting at 9 am this time. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly Sunday morning games at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: 9:30 am at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

GUIDED BREATHWORK JOURNEY: 10 am – preregister ASAP to get the Morgan Junction location.

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SCREAM TIME: Scream Club Seattle is gathering on the second Sunday of the month this time, 1 pm at Lincoln Park’s northernmost waterfront picnic shelter. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

STUDY CAFE FOR HIGH-SCHOOL STUDENTS: 1-4 pm today, high-school students are welcome to study at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor), free, membership not required, snacks, raffle prizes, and drinks provided.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Spend part of your Sunday afternoon relaxing at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FABRIC DESIGN WORKSHOP: Join local artist Stacey Sterling at Alki Arts for this art workshop, 3-5 pm. Our calendar listing has the registration link. (6030 California SW)

FREE CLASSICAL-MUSIC CONCERT: Ladies’ Musical Club at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 3 pm, featuring woodwind music.

AT C & P COFFEE: Scott Herman & Vito Chiechi, 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: 3:30 pm general meeting – featured topic “Health Care for All” – at the Center for Active Living. (4217 SW Oregon)

OPEN HOUSE AT NEPENTHE: Art, free chair massage, light snacks and beverages – stop by! 4-6 pm. (9447 35th SW)

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: Now twice monthly, trivia hosted by Morgue Anne, 5-8 pm. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5:15 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

LIVE AT TIM’S: 2 pm, Return of Deadgrass at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW, White Center), all ages.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play, prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

