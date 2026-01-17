WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes!

(Mount Baker, aka Kulshan, photographed by Kevin Freitas)

Happy Saturday! Yes, there’s more going on than just The Game. Here’s our list for the hours ahead, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Start the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3620 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

PLAY-TO-CONNECT + OPEN HOUSE: At The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW), come to play and to learn about the school.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Four varsity home games today/tonight – 11:30 am, Chief Sealth IHS boys host Cleveland (2600 SW Thistle); 1 pm, Chief Sealth girls host Cleveland; 4:30 pm, West Seattle HS girls host Bishop Blanchet (3000 California SW); 6 pm, WSHS boys host Blanchet.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Today, 12 percent off all bottle purchases in honor of the Seahawks‘ playoff game!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET: 3 pm, listen to new music – NOT live (that’s later this month) – by The Format. (4559 California SW)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

PLAYOFF GAME: Just a reminder – the Seahawks host the 49ers at 5 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5:15 pm. Tickets and info here; extended through February.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest & Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Local live music at The Skylark, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, Soft Pass, Hard Softee, All Friends Here, $10, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, free in-store show by Katherine Van Bebber. (4556 California SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S TAVERN: Benefit for the venue, ​featuring Well Adjusted, MFD, Two Minute Hate, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

WINTER PARTY AT WOLFPACK CELLARS: 8 pm-midnight “aprés ski” party even if you haven’t been to the slopes! Ticketed event at Wolfpack Cellars (9617 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, DJ Buttnaked spins. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

