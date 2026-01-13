TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast predicts a partly sunny day, high in the mid-50s. Sunrise at 7:54 am; sunset at 4:42 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – According to WSF’s alerts page, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route will be back to three boats tomorrow:

After successful repairs and boat moves, three-boat service will be restored at the start of service on Wednesday, Jan. 14 on the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route. Tuesday, Jan. 13: Two-boat service with the third, unscheduled vessel. Around mid-day, the Sealth will swap with the Salish and run as the third, unscheduled boat. Wednesday, Jan. 14: Three-boat service resumes. The Sealth will run as the #3 vessel.

Some upcoming days have other changes, though, as the alerts page explains. P.S. If you’re wondering about the crane barge at the Fauntleroy dock, here’s what WSF told us about that.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today.

ROAD WORK

*In White Center, the final phase of work on 16th SW between 100th and 107th is under way.

*On Highway 99, WSDOT says, “the left lane in both directions will close at Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street (milepost 30) for maintenance work nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.” both tonight (Tuesday) and Wednesday night.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!