THINK SPRING! West Seattle Junction Association offering flower-basket adoption again this year

(File photo courtesy WSJA)

While we’re on the subject of plants … Want to help ensure the West Seattle Junction blooms with hanging baskets full of flowers from spring into fall? The WS Junction Association is offering almost 100 baskets for “adoption” again this year. For $199 per basket (you can adopt more than one if you want to), you cover the costs and support WSJA – a nonprofit whose many accountabilities range from beautification to community events – and get a plaque with a three-line message accompanying your basket. They’ll go up in May and remain into September. Here’s where to go if you’re interested.