STATE FERRIES: Three boats out for repairs/maintenance on Seattle-serving routes

Checking the Washington State Ferries alert page to see if there’s been any change in the projection that Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth will be down to two boats until at least Tuesday, we see the system now has three boats out of service on Seattle (including West Seattle) routes: Seattle-Bainbridge is down to one boat because 28-year-old M/V Tacoma broke down; Seattle-Bremerton was already down to one boat because 52-year-old M/V Walla Walla is out of service; and Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth remains down to two boats because 46-year-old M/V Kittitas needs repairs. So if you’re planning to go just about anywhere via WSF any time soon, be aware they’re running on a much-reduced fleet right now – already below the number of vessels considered the desired baseline (currently 14 are in service per the real-time map). The alert page has links to the alternative schedules currently in use.