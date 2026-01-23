SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: Seahawks spirit

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo of Seahawks spirit across the bay. It’s all in advance of Sunday’s NFC championship game, Seahawks vs. L.A. Rams, 3:30 pm kickoff, with a Super Bowl trip up for grabs. Reminder, the West Seattle Water Taxi has added postgame runs, as mentioned in our morning traffic/weather tracker. And for the ticketless West Seattle fans, any venues planning viewing parties are welcome to email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – so we can add to our Event Calendar.