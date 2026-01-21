Seattle Public Schools’ statement on Tuesday’s ICE rumors

Several readers asked us on Tuesday about some Seattle Public Schools campuses outside West Seattle going into shelter-in-place after rumors of ICE sightings, and they asked us about additional rumors of a possible sighting here, in the Admiral Safeway area, of particular concern since that is just north of West Seattle High School. None of these rumored sightings, in West Seattle or elsewhere, were verified; some regional news outlets reported on the non-West Seattle shelter-in-place schools, and quoted the district as promising a more detailed statement. We just received it and are publishing it given its district-wide focus:

On Tuesday, several Seattle Public Schools campuses enacted shelter-in-place protocols out of an abundance of caution following unconfirmed community reports of possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in nearby neighborhoods.

The schools that entered a shelter-in-place protocol included Mercer International Middle School, Aki Kurose Middle School, Cleveland STEM High School, and Maple Elementary. While other schools took precautionary measures, it was mistakenly reported that Dearborn Park International and Beacon Hill International were under a shelter in place.

During a shelter‑in‑place, all exterior doors are locked, and normal learning and operations continue inside the building. Many schools maintained this posture for the remainder of the school day. Aki Kurose lifted its shelter‑in‑place at noon, and Cleveland STEM High School lifted after lunch. All classroom instruction continued uninterrupted, and the day ended safely.

Throughout the day, SPS Safety and Security staff were present at school sites and did not observe any ICE presence at or near SPS campuses. The district continues to monitor information closely and works to verify all reports before acting.

Should immigration enforcement agencies attempt to enter school property, SPS has established clear procedures for schools to follow in coordination with legal counsel. Immigration enforcement cannot enter school buildings without a verified judicial warrant or court order. We will continue to work with our building leaders to provide guidance and support to conduct risk assessments when there are any reports of ICE in the community.

Seattle Public Schools remains committed to providing safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments for every student, regardless of race, religion, national origin, immigration status, gender identity, or sexual orientation.