Seen on SW Trenton, with two days to go until bus switchover

Thanks to Juanita for the tip. “No Parking” signs line SW Trenton from 35th all the way to Delridge as the bus switchover approaches – as we’ve reported, starting Saturday – a little early to coincide with Metro‘s spring “service change. Buses that would usually travel on SW Barton east of 35th, with a layover zone alongside the north edge of Roxhill Park, will instead be traveling on SW Trenton and using 25th SW as a layover zone, while Barton is repaved. At least one lane of Barton will remain open to other vehicles. If you’ve missed previous reports on project details, here’s the project website. The No Parking signs are related to restriping work that’s starting this weekend too.