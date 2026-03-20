One week until buses change from Barton to Trenton before repaving project, SDOT answers leftover meeting questions

One week from tomorrow, as part of Metro‘s twice-yearly “service change,” buses that normally travel SW Barton in the Westwood Village/Roxhill Park area will start using SW Trenton instead, as SDOT prepares to repave the layover zone alongside the park. That means some major traffic and parking changes – not just for shoppers, parkgoers, and residents, but also for those who use the fields at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex on the north side of Trenton. SDOT convened an online community meeting on March 2 (WSB coverage here), during which project communicators promised to get answers to a variety of leftover questions. Today they’ve sent a compilation of those questions and their answers (see it here). It’s also linked from the project webpage along with a variety of other info about the project, which is expected to begin in April and last into the fall.