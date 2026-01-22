School open houses, bird-book launch, meetups, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Looking westward toward West Seattle – photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

Here’s the lineup for the hours ahead, from the Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Always a good time to plant – and/or plan! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

POSTCARD-WRITING ADVOCACY: Join West Seattle Indivisible‘s postcard-writing event to encourage voter registration, 2-4:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW). Supplies provided.

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Swagg-n-Wagon.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

DENNY INTERNATIONAL MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 5 pm open house for prospective Denny Dolphins and their families. (2601 SW Kenyon)

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The charter middle/high school invites prospective students and families to visit, 5-7 pm. (9601 35th SW)

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Prospective students and their families are invited to visit tonight, 5:45-7:45 pm. Food and presentations. (2600 SW Thistle)

BOEING FIELD PUBLIC HEARING: Feedback continues on its future plans – 5:45 pm tonight, a public hearing at the airport on its Draft Noise Compatibility Program; details are in our calendar listing. (6526 Ellis Ave. S.)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d prefer to walk, there’s an option for you too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle (updated location) for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

BIRD-BOOK LAUNCH: Join WordsWest to celebrate the launch of “Birdbrains: A Lyrical Guide to Washington State Birds“ and hear/meet some of its contributing writers, 6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm, prizes, 21+. (2306 California SW)

IMPACT WEST SEATTLE: 7 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), the giving group gathers for the first time in 2026, to decide which of three nonprofits to support with their collective donation this quarter.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with Supreme La Rock at 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!