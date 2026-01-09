PawsVIP: New West Seattle business, new WSB sponsor

PawsVIP recently moved into 9064 Delridge Way SW and is a new WSB sponsor, which means they get to tell you about what they do:

What We Do:

PawsVIP is a locally owned dog day care and boarding facility. We’ve been running our first location near SeaTac since 2019, and West Seattle (9064 Delridge Way SW) is our second home.

Our Services:

At our West Seattle location, we offer day care, overnight boarding, and exit baths for pups heading home after a day of play.

Our Tukwila location has all of that plus full grooming and airport layover services for families moving or traveling with their pets.

Both locations have a 24/7 vet on call.

What Makes PawsVIP Different:

We’re a locally owned business. We’re all pet lovers. We’ve been doing this since 2019. We’ve learned what works, what doesn’t, and how to build a team that genuinely cares. We’ve focused on building a place where people want to stay, because your dog deserves to see familiar faces, not strangers every week.

We provide top quality care for your pet. We remember their habits, preferences, and their playmates. We want them to have fun and be taken care of while you’re away.

We also do our best to provide top quality service for pet parents. We’re communicative and transparent. We work to provide seamless experiences and accommodate your schedule by operating 5am to 9pm, seven days a week.

We’re structured and safety-focused. Kenneled facility, play groups organized by size and temperament, trained staff, 24/7 vet access. We don’t cut corners.

We know transparency matters. We post photos and videos daily because pet parents shouldn’t have to wonder what’s happening with their dog. Check out our Instagram and you’ll see real dogs having real fun.

Our Team:

Everyone on our team is a pet owner. We go home to dogs, cats, you name it. This isn’t just a job for us.

All staff go through background checks before hiring. From there, we train on dog handling, dog behavior, and animal safety. We take the time to do it right because we know the care your dog gets comes down to who’s actually with them.

We’ve tried to build a place where people want to stick around, learn, and grow. When staff are happy and invested, the dogs feel it.

Meet the team: pawsvip.com/team

Soft Opening Offer:

$9.99 day care through January 15, 2026. Trust is earned, and we want people to come see the space and meet us before committing.

Contact PawsVIP:

Email: petcare@pawsvip.com

Phone: 425-230-0344

Book online: pawsvip.com/west-seattle

