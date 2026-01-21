More department-head changes for Mayor Katie Wilson, including Parks and Neighborhoods

In the early weeks of Mayor Katie Wilson‘s administration, she’s rolled out announcements of multiple department-head changes, as usually happens when a new mayor takes over. The latest group, announced today, include leadership changes for both Parks and Recreation and Neighborhoods. For the. Parks change, the announcement is brief:

AP Diaz will be leaving as director, and Michele Finnegan will serve as Interim Director.

Former Mayor Bruce Harrell hired Diaz from Los Angeles in fall 2022. Finnegan was promoted last year to senior deputy superintendent.

As for Neighborhoods, that part of the announcement has more details:

The Department of Neighborhoods is dedicated to help neighbors connect, build strong communities, improve their quality of live, and engage with city government. Jenifer Chao will be leaving the Department of Neighborhoods, and Sam Read will fill her role until Quynh Pham becomes Acting Director. Quyhn is currently the Executive Director of Friends of Little Saigon (FLS), a community development organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing Little Saigon’s cultural, economic, and historical vitality. Her 14 years of nonprofit development experience have shaped local policy, advanced opportunities for Southeast Asian artists and cultural practitioners, and increased investments in BIPOC initiatives around equitable development and small business resiliency. She is also the mother of two toddlers, who continue to fuel her drive to ensure they grow up in a culturally rich, accessible, and diverse community.

Other new department leaders announced include Andréa Akita at the Office of Housing, Amy Nguyen at the Office of Arts and Culture, Beto Yarce at the Office of Economic Development, and Lylianna Allala at the Office of Sustainability and the Environment. For full details on today’s announcements, here’s the official news release.