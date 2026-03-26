26 options on our list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s ahead today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is hosting playspace today until noon. (42nd SW & SW Juneau)

SPECIAL SALE AT EMILIE’S TREASURES: The shop at The Mount (WSB sponsor) has a special collection up for sale today and the next two days, 10 am-3 pm – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: Free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2 – so if you didn’t see it in our calendar in time, make a note on yours for next week! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: 10:30 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

SUPPORTIVE STRATEGIES FOR REGULATING YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM: Join Dr. Zoë Kelly Linkletter online at 12:30 pm for a free webinar to support your health. Our calendar listing has details, including how to get the link.

LEARN ABOUT SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: 12:30 pm online info session to introduce you to SSC’s offerings. Here’s how to get the link.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One home match today – West Seattle HS boys’ soccer vs. Seattle Academy at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Bai Tong on Wheels.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Animal Instinct musical showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), 5-8 pm.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: Monthly craft circle to deal with grief, 6 pm (5446 California SW) – RSVP link and other info in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, now starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If walking is more your speed, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Intrinsic, Jared Mitchell & The Wingtips, Isabel Leanette, 7 pm, $10 cover, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

’80S DANCE PARTY: 7-9 pm at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) with a DJ.

LIVE AT TIM’S: Doors 7, show 8 pm, drag with Stellar Queens, all ages. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: A relatively new West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & DJ Smack & DJ Teenage Rampage, starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!