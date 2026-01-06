FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s biggest construction project months from completion

That’s a Seattle Public Schools-provided aerial view of the west and south sides of the new Alki Elementary School (3010 59th SW), months away from completion, set to open this fall for the 2026-2027 school year. (You can see a current view of the front – north-facing side – of the school via this webcam.) One of the major elements of work right now involves rebuilding the road surface of 59th; the latest update from the project team says, “The western half will be demolished and replaced by mid-January.” Closures are continuing during daytime work hours, but the street is reopening after-hours as work permits. Other updates:

During the last month we have completed the following work: gypsum concrete floor topping, installation of the ceiling grid, rough-in of the mechanical systems, masonry, exterior glazing, and mechanical penthouse metal panel installation. The team is beginning or progressing on the following work: 59th Avenue repaving, interior lighting, interior cabinet installation, finish carpentry, acoustical treatments and tile installation. Our next steps include: completing the interior finishes (paint and flooring) on the Community Center, completing the bioretention facilities and permanent power connection.

Alki Elementary staff and students are in their third year at the former Schmitz Park Elementary campus. The school currently has 266 students enrolled, according to the newest district update, slightly more than half the capacity of the new building. The district’s Open Enrollment for School Choice period is now under way.