FOLLOWUP: Lee’s Produce reopens; celebration of life February 1 for owner Nam Suk Nasatka

January 12, 2026 2:19 pm
On New Year’s Eve, we reported on the death of a beloved figure in the South Delridge/White Center community, Lee’s Produce owner Nam Suk Nasatka. Readers had noted the produce market has been closed at times in recent days and wondered about its status. We went over today and found it was open again; they tell us they’re going to do their best to keep it open, in her honor. Meantime, cards at the store have the time, date, and place for her Celebration of Life:

The 1-5 pm gathering on Sunday, February 1, is planned at The Cove in Normandy Park (1500 SW Shorebrook Drive). Ms. Nasatka had worked at Lee’s for more than 40 years, and after the first 10 years, became its owner. She was 75 years old.

