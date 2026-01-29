Books, music, games, walking, running, more for your West Seattle Thursdaay!

(Seen at Lincoln Park – photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s our list for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

SCHOOL TOURS TODAY/TONIGHT: Prospective parents/guardians can visit West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW), 10 am or 5:30 pm today.

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning, explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Crispy’s Food Truck (from the DubSea Fish Sticks).

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

KENYON HALL’S FIRST REOPENING EVENT: 6-8 pm Industry Mixer, first event after the historic hall‘s months-long renovation closure:

We want to meet our fellow musicians, neighborhood artists, and local arts nonprofits. Make new friends, rub elbows, or learn how we can collab.

Music and mocktails! (7904 35th SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 6, show 7 for Sleepy Haunts’ single release, with Stephanie Strange, Boy Heroine at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 at the door, all ages.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet up tonight with “Walking for Well-Being”! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle (updated location) for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

ONLINE INFO SESSION FOR COOPERATIVE PRESCHOOLS: 7 pm online, your chance to find out about and ask questions about West Seattle’s cooperative preschools. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link to watch/participate.

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: “Blazing Eye Sees All” is this month’s book, 7 pm at Revelry Room/Jet City Labs (4547 California SW).

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Mikey Oh at 8 pm.

