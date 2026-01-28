BIZNOTE: Ku Mana’s serving up Burundian cuisine in West Seattle Triangle

(Photo courtesy Ku Mana’s)

If you went to the Taste of West Seattle last fall, you might have sampled food by Ku Mana’s. Proprietor/chef Ndikumana Rasheri is now offering her Burundian food three nights a week at Distinguished Foods in the West Seattle Triangle, and asked us to tell you about it. Here’s her story:

I moved to the U.S. with my family when I was eight years old. We came for educational opportunities, but one of the most valuable lessons I learned was in the kitchen. When I was twelve, my older sister taught me how to cook. She used to tell me, “If you don’t learn how to cook, no man will marry you.” I laughed at the time, but looking back, that was the start of my love for cooking.

As I grew older, cooking became much more than just a skill. Cooking became my passion. I don’t cook just because of tradition or expectation, or to get a husband (haha); I cook because it brings me joy. I love experimenting with flavors and creating meals that are both comforting and rich in culture.

Some of my happiest memories are from the kitchen, learning how to make rice, beans, chicken stew, and many traditional Burundian dishes. Food became my way of connecting with my roots and culture , and every meal reminded me of home. … My dream has always been to share Burundian cuisine with the world, to give people a taste of our rich flavors and warm hospitality.

At Ku Mana’s my goal is to create unforgettable meals that celebrate culture and bring people together. We aim to foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation through every meal, creating a space where guests can savor the vibrant floors and warmth of Burundian culture.