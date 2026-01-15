Alki Community Council, midday jazz concert, walking, running, more on our list for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The ground still hasn’t frozen, so this remains a good time to plant – and/or plan! Explore the possibilities – the center is back open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

FREE MIDDAY JAZZ CONCERT: Noon at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), live music, all welcome!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s The Original Philly.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY, EVENING EDITION: 5 pm gathering at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) for long-distance advocacy.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

RAT CITY ART WALK ON HIATUS: The third-Thursday art-and-food walk in White Center is taking a few months off, back on April 16.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, there’s an option for you too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), all welcome, with topics including community safety and the new banners.

TRIVIA AT ADMIRAL PUB: 7 pm, prizes, 21+. (2306 California SW)

CONSCIOUS CONNECTION: 7:15 pm at Revitalize Spa (8142 15th SW), a time and place to connect, reflect, meditate, more. Our calendar listing has more info.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Slow at 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!