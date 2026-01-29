West Seattle, Washington

30 Friday

46℉

About the search at Westcrest Park

January 29, 2026 11:26 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

For everybody wondering about the law-enforcement search at Westcrest Park, it’s not local police, it’s King County Sheriff’s Office deputies looking for a domestic-violence suspect, according to an FYI just sent out over the air for local officers. No other details yet, but there was a search earlier involving KCSO deputies near 28th/Webster, so this might be related. Multiple readers who’ve texted say the current activity is toward the south end of Westcrest.

Share This

1 Reply to "About the search at Westcrest Park"

  • HighlandParkResident January 29, 2026 (11:35 pm)
    Reply

    That was a very large response. I counted 8 cars going northbound on 8th from the Southend of Westcrest with a small team of officers on foot heading south on the main arterial from about Henderson. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.