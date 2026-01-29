About the search at Westcrest Park

For everybody wondering about the law-enforcement search at Westcrest Park, it’s not local police, it’s King County Sheriff’s Office deputies looking for a domestic-violence suspect, according to an FYI just sent out over the air for local officers. No other details yet, but there was a search earlier involving KCSO deputies near 28th/Webster, so this might be related. Multiple readers who’ve texted say the current activity is toward the south end of Westcrest.