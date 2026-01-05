14 notes for your West Seattle Monday!

(Hummingbird silhouetted at sunrise – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s up for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BUNNIES! As reported a bit earlier this morning, the <strong>Special Bunny pop-up with adoptable bunnies and fundraising calendars continues until at least 11 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB spnsor).

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Need one last bit of Christmas before saying so long to the season? The Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees is open for one of the final sessions of public drop-in viewing, 9 am-noon daily through this Thursday. You can vote for your favorite(s) by bringing nonperishable food-bank donation(s) to stack beneath it/them! (9140 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: At noon, Southwest Library hosts Baby Story Time. (9010 35th SW)

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION & FARMER BENEFIT: Driftwood (2722 Alki SW) celebrates its third anniversary with a ticketed open-house event featuring a raffle to help flood-stricken farmers in the region – details and ticket/raffle links in our calendar listing.

HOMEWORK HELP AT HIGH POINT LIBRARY: 4-5:45 pm, free drop-in help with volunteers is available to students. (3411 SW Raymond)

BEFORE THE BADGE: Online community dialogues with SPD recruits – 5:30-7:30 pm – registration info is in our calendar listing.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

ALKI MEDITATION: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC is back this week, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!