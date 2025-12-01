WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Preview Rotary Club’s Festival of Mini-Trees before Thursday bidding

Thursday night, 5:30-7:30 pm, you’re invited to Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW) for a holiday event during which more than a dozen decorated mini-trees will be silent-auctioned by the Rotary Club of West Seattle Foundation to raise money for community projects. Daily through then, the Brookdale lobby is open to visitors, 9 am-5 pm, for a preview. Here are just a few – a tree donated by Kelli’s Child Care that’s perfect for Seahawks fans:

Another, donated by Mike and Kate Price, hits it out of the park for Mariners fans:

If you love winter snow, the tree donated by the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) might be your fave:

And for dog lovers, West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) unleashed this one:

On Thursday evening, when the mini-trees (and some decorated wreaths) will be silent-auctioned, refreshments including hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and you can park across 35th in the West Seattle Stadium/Golf Course lot and catch a shuttle at 5:30 or 6 pm. This flyer has more info about the event/auction, which raises money for signature Rotary Foundation projects including the West Seattle Grand Parade and Pencil Me In For Kids.