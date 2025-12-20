WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police recover stolen vehicle after pulling it over for burned-out headlight

Early Friday in North Delridge, police pulled over a car for a burned-out headlight. In the process, they found out it was stolen – a “company vehicle” taken from the West Seattle Golf Course parking lot last Saturday afternoon. We heard a bit about the arrest while it was happening, and requested the report narrative from SPD. We received it today. Here’s what the officer wrote:

On 12-19-2025, I was working uniformed patrol as unit 3W31 within the city of Seattle. At about 0151 hrs., I was traveling northbound in the 4600 block of 26 Ave SW when a vehicle, WA XXXXXXX, passed me in the same block with only one functioning headlight during hours of darkness. I turned around and got behind the vehicle at 29 Ave SW/SW Brandon St, facing southbound. I activated my emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop for the defective headlight.

I broadcasted the stop location and vehicle information to dispatch. Prior to me making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, dispatch informed me that the license plate was coming back to a stolen vehicle. Once additional units arrived, the driver was taken out of the vehicle and placed under arrest for Inv. of Possession of Stolen Property. … Two additional passengers were taken out of the vehicle as well.

I observed that the vehicle was running with no keys in the heavily damaged ignition. This ignition was easyyily observable by all passengers in the vehicle and was not covered, or obstructed by view. Officers were not able to turn the vehicle off at the scene. I verified that the VIN # of the vehicle matched that of the license plate information in WA DOL. The vehicle was searched, per the request of the registered owner and then impounded by Lincoln Towing, per the owner’s request as well. … (The suspect) stated that he “found” the vehicle in Burien earlier that evening, but could not give any further details about the vehicle. (The other two) were released from the scene.