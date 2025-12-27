WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas theft

Reader report received tonight with words of warning:

Reporting on a gas thief in the Morgan Junction area:

Caught on our neighbor’s camera at 5:30 am this morning was a suburban type vehicle stopped in front of our house. In the video, a man drops to the ground and drills a hole in our gas tank to pilfer gas. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make out the license plate.

We’d like to be anonymous, but just wanted to let our community know, as most likely we aren’t the only ones who will be targeted. According to our car dealership, this is a common occurrence and gas thieves look for trucks that are easy to get under.